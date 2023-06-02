ViewTrade Awarded "Best Overall WealthTech Provider for India" at WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2023

PRNewswire

Jersey City (New Jersey) [US], June 2: ViewTrade, the force that powers fintech, is proud to announce that it has been named as the winner of "Overall WealthTech Provider for India" at the WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2023. Winners and highly commended companies were named today at the Gala Ceremony at The Fullerton Hotel, Singapore.

The annual WealthBriefingAsia Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional wealth management product and service providers for the region. The awards have been designed to showcase outstanding organizations that a prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have demonstrated innovation and excellence during the prior year. The awards are part of a global program run by WealthBriefingAsia and its sister publications, WealthBriefing and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world's major wealth management centers.

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of WealthBriefingAsia, was first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies:

"Every category winner and highly commended firm has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and can rightly be proud of the success they have achieved this year. We have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programs and WealthBriefingAsia is no exception. These awards are so beneficial as they give organizations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers. I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms - they are all worthy recipients who join the elite list of wealth management professionals who form global elite of WealthBriefingAsia winners."

"We are honored to have been awarded 'Best Overall WealthTech Provider for India' during this year's WealthBriefing Asia Awards," said Tony Petrilli, CEO of ViewTrade Holding Corp. "At ViewTrade, we pride ourselves on our ability to offer market-specific services and solutions to the diverse array of international markets we serve. This honor is a testament to ViewTrade's focus on delivering modern solutions that empower global market access. With technology that enables fractional investing, overnight sessions, regular savings plans, DRIP and more - built around an order management system tailored to retail flow - ViewTrade stands ready to partner with brokerages, fintechs and others in India, across APAC and around the world."

ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech and cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in our third decade, our approach has helped 300+ firms - from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors - create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 20 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

Securities and brokerage services provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc. ("ViewTrade Securities") a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. Technology and business solutions provided by Orbis Systems Inc. ("Orbis"). Orbis and ViewTrade Securities Inc. are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as "ViewTrade". This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment risks and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

