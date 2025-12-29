Viksit Bharat by 2047: PM Modi has Ignited the Confidence of 140 Crore Indians, says Amit Shah Hon'ble Union Home Minister

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 29: Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs and Cooperation, India, Shri Amit Shah, addresses the attendees of Namotsav 2025, India's first musical multimedia show presenting the life of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, at Sanskar Dham, in the presence of Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat and Shri Harshbhai Sanghavi, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, alongside several distinguished dignitaries. Namotsav celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey of struggle and leadership. In just 11 years, his vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 has inspired 140 crore Indians to aspire for global leadership across every sector. From children and youth to farmers and industrialists, the Prime Minister has empowered every section of society through transformative schemes that are improving lives nationwide, said Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah.

Namotsav celebrated the extraordinary journey of India's Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who continues to refer to himself as Vakil Saheb's karyakarta (worker). More than a commemorative event, Namotsav was a living tradition that reflected how service inspires resolve and commitment to the nation. Envisioned as a cultural festival, the three-day celebration from 28 to 30 December 2025 showcased the Prime Minister's leadership through artistic expression, vibrant performances, multimedia presentations and the presence of eminent national leaders. Popular Gujarati artist Sairam Dave spearheaded the performance along with more than 150 performers.

Sanskar Dham stands on the ideological foundation of Sanskar, service, values and love for the nation. The institution draws inspiration from the philosophy of Lakshmanrao Inamdar ji, fondly remembered across Gujarat as Vakil Saheb, who believed that divinity resides in the human conscience and that every individual is capable of imbibing values. When education is grounded in ethics and responsibility, it becomes a powerful force in shaping the nation's future.

Guided by the National Education Policy 2020 and inspired by the core values of service and nationhood, Sanskar Dham's educational institutions, Laxman Gyanpith School and Global Mission International School, are shaping learning environments where values become a way of life and childhood is given purposeful direction. These institutions reflect Sanskar Dham's commitment to nurturing responsible, aware and grounded global citizens from an early age.

This vision extends into higher education through Anant National University, which is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Other institutions under the Sanskar Dham umbrella include Anant School of Excellence, Sanskar Dham Sports Academy and Sanskar Dham Drone Academy, each contributing uniquely to holistic education and skill development.

Looking ahead to Viksit Bharat 2047, Sanskar Dham's next major initiative, NAMTECH, is envisioned as a living-learning laboratory. Designed to offer learning and innovation opportunities to nearly 15,000 students annually, NAMTECH's experiential education model has been developed in collaboration with leading industry experts and reputed institutions from the United States, Europe and Singapore.

Namotsav was a tribute to thousands of karmayogis who have contributed to Sanskar Dham's journey since its inception, and to the leadership that guides it towards greater purpose and national service.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor