Viruss unveils his new track "Mahashakti Durga": A fusion of divinity with modern beats

New Delhi [India], April 18: Viruss, the 'Bam Bholle' fame from Akshay Kumar Starrer "Laxmii" proudly announces the launch of his latest track, "Mahashakti Durga." This captivating composition blends the spiritual essence of a traditional bhajan with contemporary beats, promising listeners a transcendent musical experience.""Mahashakti Durga" seamlessly intertwines the soulful melodies of a religious bhajan with modern electronic sounds, creating a harmonious synthesis that resonates with listeners on a profound level.

Backed by BCC Music & and music of Ullumanati, the track celebrates the divine feminine energy of Durga, infusing it with vibrant rhythms and ethereal vocals.

Excited on the release of his song, Viruss said, "The song pays homage to the divine feminine energy embodying the strength, power and grace of Maa Durga."

"The video also invokes a sense of reverence and awe, inviting listeners to connect with the divine on a visceral level. We are excited to share the track with the world." He added.

An official at BCC music said" We hope it serves as a bridge between the religious and modern expression, uplifting listeners and fostering a deeper connection to the divine. The song is now available on all social media platforms including YouTube."

