Voltas AC: Pick the Right AC to Escape this Summer Heat

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: Choosing the right air conditioner can be the difference between peaceful slumber and restless, sweaty nights during the sultry summer months. Here's how to pick the right Voltas AC to escape the summer heat.

When it comes to purchasing a big-ticket item like an air conditioner, we only want to trust the best. That is why millions of Indians place their trust in Voltas. As a leading air conditioner brand, Voltas has offered innovative, cost-effective cooling solutions for Indians since 1954.

Functioning as a subsidiary of Tata Group, Voltas offers a diverse range of low-maintenance window, split, and inverter ACs that deliver superior cooling performance.

Voltas air conditioners boast advanced cooling capabilities, including adjustable cooling modes, auto-swing, and turbo cooling. Armed with anti-bacterial filters, sleep modes, auto-clean functions, and self-diagnosis technology, Voltas air conditioners bring you the latest innovation in cooling at an affordable price. In fact, with finance options from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can split the cost further into easy EMIs.

Read on to know more about how to pick the right Voltas AC for your needs, which models are the best in the market currently, and finally the advantages of using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to convert your AC purchase into No Cost EMI.

Factors to consider when choosing the right Voltas AC

* Room size: The tonnage of your Voltas air conditioner should be enough to cool your room. While 1 ton Voltas AC may be sufficient for a 100 square-foot room, bigger rooms require ACs with a higher cooling capacity. Therefore, it is essential to measure your room before selecting a model.

* Configuration: Choose from window, split, and inverter AC options. While split ACs deliver more efficient and quieter cooling, window ACs are more affordable.

* Energy efficiency: Evaluate the energy efficiency of the AC. Voltas air conditioners with a higher BEE rating offer better energy savings than ones with a lower rating. Also, the annual power consumption levels and ISEER ratings of the models should be reviewed.

* Features: Voltas ACs come with a range of features including convertible cooling modes, dehumidification, self-clean technology, and dust filters. Prioritise features that meet your specific needs.

* Noise output: Review the noise output of the indoor unit to avoid disturbance. This is particularly important for ACs intended for bedrooms.

* Price: Set a price limit for your purchase. This price limit will help you filter options to ascertain the right tonnage, type, and BEE rating of the AC. Remember that Voltas window AC prices tend to be lower than those of the inverter split ACs.

Best Voltas air conditioners in India

1. Voltas 1 ton 5 Star inverter split AC (SAC 125V Vectra Elite, white)

This Voltas air conditioner features a powerful inverter compressor and multiple adjustable modes that adapt to your cooling needs. Ideal for rooms measuring up to 100 square feet, this Voltas AC is fine-tuned to cool efficiently even at 52 degrees Celsius. Moreover, this 5 Star split AC consumes 542.35 kWh of electricity annually, effectively balancing performance and power efficiency.

2. Voltas 1 ton 3 Star split AC (SAC123 Vectra Elegant, White)

Designed to provide swift and durable cooling, this Voltas fixed-speed split AC boasts 100% copper condenser coils that offer long-term use with minimum maintenance. This AC features an anti-bacterial dust filter that eliminates dust particles and allergens from the air, keeping it cool and fresh. Additionally, thanks to the built-in memory and auto restart feature, the AC auto resumes operations with your preferred cooling settings after a power cut.

3. Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star window AC (WAC 185V Vertis Elite, white)

Voltas Vertis Elite is a top-selling adjustable inverter window air conditioner with 2-step adjustable tonnage capacities to ensure lower energy consumption. Equipped with a high ambient cooling capacity, this window AC also features an active dehumidifier that lowers moisture levels in the room during the humid monsoon months. The compact design and affordable pricing of this Voltas window AC make it a top choice for those who wish to avoid installation hassles associated with split ACs.

4. Voltas 2 ton 5 Star inverter split AC (SAC 245V Vectra Plus)

If you are looking for a high-capacity AC to cool your spacious 200 square-foot living room, opt for this Voltas 2 ton split AC. Equipped with a robust BLDC motor, copper condenser coils, 5 fan speeds, and a wide operating voltage range, this Voltas air conditioner offers quick and efficient cooling. Moreover, with a low annual energy consumption of 959.19 kWh, this AC beats the summer heat without overburdening your wallet. Armed with 4 adjustable cooling modes, this AC balances cooling efficiency and power use to make operations more affordable.

5. Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star inverter split AC (SAC 183V Vertis Emerald)

Ideal for medium-sized rooms of up to 150 square feet, this Voltas smart inverter AC boasts 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes, bringing you customised cooling and optimised energy savings. This AC's unique Ice Wash function freezes and de-freezers condenser coils to keep them clean for steady cooling. Moreover, this latest Voltas air conditioner delivers silent cooling with noise output levels as low as 28 dB.

Advantages of shopping using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

* No Cost EMIs: Convert the cost of a Voltas air conditioner into No Cost EMIs using your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. Making easy deferred payments over 1-60 months helps ease your payment burden.

* Zero down payment offers: No lump-sum deposit is required on select models covered under the zero down payment policy.

* Exclusive offers and rewards: Enjoy exclusive discounts on Voltas split AC and Voltas window AC prices. Tap into cashback rewards to make your purchase even more lucrative.

* Unlimited choices: Since the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is accepted in over 1.5 lakh partner stores in 4,000+ cities, you can explore a plethora of choices without any hassles.

Picking the right Voltas AC can be daunting, especially if you don't know what factors to consider. The above guide outlines key parameters and top-selling models to help simplify your quest for the right AC. You can also browse Bajaj Mall to shortlist and compare different models. You can shop for the shortlisted Voltas air conditioner on No Cost EMI using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor