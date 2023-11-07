Vyas Card by Arun Kumar Vyas – Weekly Astrology Predictions Card Becomes a Must Read for Many

New Delhi (India), November 7: ​​Arun Kumar Vyas, a celebrity astrologer with more than 500K+ followers on Instagram. He is a distinguished astrologer, born into a modest Pushkarna Brahmin family in Phalodi, Rajasthan, is making waves in the field of astrology, leaving a memorable mark on the lives of many. His early exposure to the profound teachings of his grandfather, Bhagwad Acharya Pandit Ramgopal Ji Vyas, a renowned Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta preacher, sparked a keen interest in him regarding the subjects of Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and Astrology from a very young age.

Under the guardianship of respected Shri Hari Kishan Ji Changani, Arun Kumar Vyas delved into the depths of Astrology and Vedic Scriptures, achieving a Gold Medal in Astrology. Embarking on his astrological practice at a youthful 18. Since then he has gained 21+ years of experience and his astute predictions quickly earned him fame, transforming him into a celebrity astrologer. With an impressive global following, surprisingly among the youth, he stands as one of the most active astrologers on social media.

Arun Kumar Vyas firmly believes that the present and future are shaped by an individual’s actions and karma. He urges individuals to tread the path of enlightenment, utilizing astrology as a tool for guidance.

Services Offered by Arun Kumar Vyas:

Vyas Card:

The Vyas Card, is an incredible creation by Arun Kumar Vyas that provides you with Weekly Astrology Predictions and Recommendations for your upcoming week. This Card serves as a tool in your everyday life which gives you insights, advice and recommendations about your upcoming week. It has become a significant phenomenon as it reaches and benefits over 1 million+ people worldwide.

Vyas Card gets published on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube on Sunday at 10:00am for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo. And 11:30am for Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces. You can see Vyas Card as per your Zodiac Sign on Instagram (id – arun_kumar_vyas_astrologer). All the social media links are mentioned at the end of the article.

Indian Traditional Astrology:

Arun Kumar Vyas practices Indian Traditional Astrology, offering insights and guidance based on ancient astrological principles, helping individuals navigate through various life challenges.

Face Reading Astrology:

Employing face reading techniques, Arun Kumar Vyas provides astrological interpretations, guiding individuals on various aspects of their lives, be it career, relationships, marriage or health.

Baby Name Consultation:

Arun Kumar Vyas assists parents in choosing auspicious and meaningful names for their children based on astrological insights, fostering a positive start to their lives.

Kundli Milan (Horoscope Matching):

Arun Kumar Vyas offers horoscope matching services, which is an essential step in assessing compatibility for potential marriages, ensuring a harmonious union.

Kundli Making:

Providing accurate and detailed Kundli horoscope charts, which are fundamental in understanding an individual’s life path and potential.

With a steadfast belief in the transformative potential of astrology, Arun Kumar Vyas continues to touch lives and guide people towards a brighter and more prosperous future. His dedication to calculating astrological insights and presenting in an uncomplicated way, as seen in the groundbreaking Vyas Card, showcases his commitment to enhancing the astrological experience for all age groups.

Arun Kumar Vyas’s journey in astrology has been about blending the ancient wisdom with contemporary advancements. He understands that astrology isn’t stagnant—it evolves with society. By incorporating innovation like the Vyas Card, he’s bridging the gap between traditional practices and modern convenience.

The Vyas Card, in particular, reflects his forward-thinking approach. It’s a marvel that simplifies communication, aligning with Arun Kumar Vyas’s vision of making astrology accessible and beneficial to everyone. By reaching over a million people worldwide, the Vyas Card has not only revolutionized how people feel about astrology but also signifies his commitment to the forefront of the astrology world with hard work and efficiency.

This educational aspect of his practice is empowering and helps the youth who are confused with various life decisions related to Studies, Job, Moving Out, PR and Visa.

Arun Kumar Vyas’s guidance doesn’t stop at Predictions and Recommendations. He believes in helping individuals understand their life’s journey through face reading methodology, horoscope matching or kundali reading. He offers a holistic view that helps people make informed decisions. His aim is to support individuals in creating a harmonious and prosperous future.

With a website and an active presence on social media, Arun Kumar Vyas ensures that his wisdom is accessible to a wide audience. He welcomes inquiries, seeking to assist and guide those who are curious about astrology’s potential to shape their lives. As his reach expands, his impact amplifies, enriching lives and inspiring many to embrace the profound wisdom of astrology.

In conclusion, Arun Kumar Vyas’s journey in astrology is a blend of tradition, innovation, and a relentless pursuit to help individuals with astrology knowledge. Through his pioneering efforts and unwavering belief in the transformative power of astrology, he is carving a path for a future where this ancient wisdom remains relevant and accessible to all, making a meaningful difference in countless lives.



For inquiries and further information, you contact on:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/arun_kumar_vyas_astrologer/

Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/@arunkumarvyasastrologer

Website: https://www.arunkumarvyas.com/

Email: luck@arunkumarvyas.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor