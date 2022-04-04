WE RAISE and Raj Square Charity Foundation Along with Dr MGR Janaki College Gives Away Women Power India Awards 2022

WE RAISE, a forum for Women Enablement in Research, Innovation, Arts, Science & Entrepreneurship, promoted by Raj Square Charity Foundation, and , a reputed women's college in Chennai, gave away Women Power India Awards 2022, instituted to empower, enable and encourage the participation of women in diverse fields, to 26 women achievers in various fields including education and entrepreneurship.

Dr Latha Rajendran, the Secretary of the College, Bhuvaneshwari Loganathan, the president of Raj Square Charity Foundation, Balasubramanian R, Founder, Mangaladeepam, Aishwarya Ramesh, Chartered Account, My Career Point, Ravishankar, Founder, Jeyikkalam Foundation, and Harigaran, Founder, School4Change were among the dignitaries who participated in the function.

In her comments, Dr Latha Rajendran, said, "Empowering women and enhancing their autonomy are possible only when we encourage their participation in all forms of political, social, and economic platforms. The award is one such initiative. It celebrates inspirational women from different walks of life - from child prodigies and social activists to educationalists and entrepreneurs. What is remarkable about the awardees is that they have not only made valuable contributions to their own fields, but by doing so, they serve as an inspiration for other women as well. My hearty congratulations go to all the winners."

The award recognised two child prodigies: Sanjana Prem, an archer who started practicing archery when she was just 2 years old, and who has so far made 5 world records, and Hasini Lakshminarayanan, an 8th standard student, who has become a YouTube star, for her motivational videos.

K. Priyadarshini, Jobs TV India, was awarded the Woman Social Entrepreneur of the Year, for creating videos on talented women. Sonam of The Liberal Wing, a news platform, was presented with the Woman Journalist of the Year award. B. Sivagami, School4Change, won the Woman Academic Leader of the Year award for her exceptional work in education for social upliftment.

The students of Dr MGR Janaki College who won the award under different categories were: B. Heena Banu, who undertook a highly acclaimed research project in bioinformatics and clinical trial management; M. Farah, a student entrepreneur; Sinchana Vinod, a dancer, who is known for bringing in a variety of multifaceted criteria, aesthetics, approaches to her performances; S. Monisha, a UG student and Anjana Lakshmi, a PG student, for being college toppers. Besides, P. Gayathri, an outgoing student, was awarded Woman Graduate of the Year. She is a psychology graduate, who has proved her mettle in school, corporate and family counseling.

Other awardees included: Dhivya Krishna, Founder of Turning Point; Regila Marinus, Co-founder, Director and CEO at Vidhya Vidhai Foundation; Dr Sumathi Sokkanarayanan, Sri Sairam Engineering College; Panjavarnam Bose, Sri Sairam Engineering College; Subhasree D, Sri Sairam Engineering College; Dr Ragitha Radhakrishnan, Dr MGR Janaki College for Women; Sridevi Arunachalam, Founder of IIEC; Dr Deepalakshmi, Assistant Professor, The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University; Dr Ramlath, International Psychology Education and Research Council; Dr K Vijaya, Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women; W. Anbu Selvi, Teacher, Dr MGR Home & Higher Secondary School for the Speech & Hearing Impaired; N.S. Kothai, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Applications, Dr MGR Janaki College for Women, and Dr Selvi Rajendran, Dermatologist & Founder, Pristine Skin and Hair Clinic. A transgender Mx. Nila, was also honoured with the Transwoman of the Year award for her initiatives to protect the interests of transgender persons.

