"Welcome to Maharashtra...": Deputy CM Fadnavis on Ather announcing manufacturing facility in state

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : Announcing the "big investment" in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said Ather Energy, the leading electric scooter manufacturer, has decided to establish its third manufacturing facility in the state.

"Big investment in Maharashtra in automotive sector! Welcome to Maharashtra, Ather ! Just got done with a meeting with the Founder of Ather Energy, Shri Swapnil Jain and I'm glad to share that he informed about their great decision that Ather Energy, the leading electric scooter manufacturer, has chosen Maharashtra for its 3rd manufacturing facility in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC)," Fadnavis said in a post on 'X.'

He emphasised that the new state-of-the-art plant, to be located in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), underscores Maharashtra's supportive business environment and robust policies for electric vehicle manufacturing.

The selection of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) for this mega investment is a "testament" that this region of Marathwada will now lead Maharashtra's growth story, he stressed.

Speaking about the location, Fadnavis emphasized, "This investment and Ather's selection of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a testament of the fact that this region in Marathwada will now lead Maharashtra's growth story. With effective connectivity via the Samruddhi Expressway, investors are increasingly seeing the potential of this region."

The new facility is expected to have an economic impact, not only boosting Maharashtra's leadership in the electric mobility revolution but also creating ample employment opportunities across the state.

Once operational, the plant will have the capacity to annually produce up to 1 million units of vehicles and battery packs, contributing substantially to India's sustainable mobility solutions.

