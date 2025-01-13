What You Need to Know About Term Insurance Claims

New Delhi [India], January 12: Term insurance is one of the most cost-effective ways to secure your family’s financial future in an unforeseen tragedy. While purchasing a term insurance plan ensures that your loved ones are protected, the true test of its value lies in the ease and efficiency of the claim settlement process. Here, let’s learn everything you need about term insurance claims and how Policybazaar’s Dedicated Claim Assistance Program (D-CAP) ensures a seamless experience for policyholders and their families.

Understanding Term Insurance Claims

When any unfortunate event occurs, the nominee of a term insurance policy must file a claim with the insurer to access the sum assured. This process involves submitting required documents for verification and approval.

While the process seems simple in theory, grieving families often find it challenging to navigate complex paperwork and procedures. Policybazaar has introduced its Dedicated Claim Assistance Program to simplify and expedite the claim process.

How Policybazaar Simplifies Term Insurance Claims?

Policybazaar term insurance has revolutionized the claim assistance process through its Dedicated Claim Assistance Program (D-CAP). This initiative provides policyholders and their families the support they need to ensure timely claim settlements. Since April 2022, Policybazaar has assisted in settling claims worth ₹440 Crores since Apr'22 under the D-CAP. Here’s how it works:

1. Claim Assistance Card

Purchasing a term life insurance plan through Policybazaar comes with a Claim Assistance Card. This card includes vital details such as the policyholder’s name, policy number, sum assured, and the Relationship Manager’s contact information. It is an easy reference for nominees during the claim process, ensuring they have all critical details at their fingertips.

2. Personal Claim Handler

Every family is assigned a dedicated claim handler to manage the end-to-end settlement process. From assisting with documentation to resolving queries, this personal support system ensures families don’t face unnecessary challenges during an emotionally trying time.

3. On-Ground Claim Support

Available in over 85 cities, Policybazaar’s on-ground claim support sends representatives directly to the nominee’s home to assist with claim filing and documentation. This personalized service eliminates the need for families to visit insurer offices.

4. Free Counseling Services

Recognizing the emotional impact of losing a loved one, Policybazaar offers grief support programs to help families cope. These counselling services provide much-needed emotional support in challenging times.

5. Step-by-Step Updates and Document Pickup

The company ensures that families stay informed at every stage of the claim process. Free document pickup services are also provided, reducing the logistical burden on nominees.

6. Coordination with Insurers

Policybazaar’s representatives coordinate closely with insurance providers to streamline the claim process. They help families understand complex documents, fill out necessary forms, and resolve queries promptly.

7. Walk-In PB Offices

Policybazaar’s network of walk-in offices provides families with another avenue for claim assistance. Nominees can visit these offices for personalized support from IRDAI-certified executives.

This streamlined approach makes Policybazaar an excellent partner for managing life insurance policies and securing peace of mind.

Required Documents for Term Insurance Claims

To file a term insurance claim, the following documents are typically required:

Completed Claims Form from the insurance company

Original policy documents

Death certificate (issued by a local municipal authority)

Post-mortem report (if applicable)

Medical records, including test reports, admission records, and death/discharge summaries

Nominee’s photograph and a valid ID (PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, etc.)

The Benefits of Policybazaar’s Dedicated Claim Assistance

The dedicated claim assistance program offered by Policybazaar ensures that families are not burdened with navigating the complexities of the claim settlement process. Some key benefits include:

Timely Settlements: With representatives coordinating directly with insurers, claims are processed quickly and efficiently.

With representatives coordinating directly with insurers, claims are processed quickly and efficiently.

From document collection to form submission, every step is managed to minimize stress for families.

Whether emotional counselling or on-ground assistance, Policybazaar provides holistic support beyond financial claims.

Final Thoughts

Term insurance is an essential tool for ensuring your family’s financial security. However, the true value of a policy lies in the efficiency of its claim settlement process. Policybazaar’s Dedicated Claim Assistance Program is designed to provide families with the guidance, support, and care they need during difficult times. By making the process hassle-free and accessible, the company reaffirms its commitment to being a trusted partner in your family’s financial journey.

