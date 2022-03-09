With a robust expansion plan to 1000 stores in the next quarter, RENEE Cosmetics launches new stores in Delhi on International Woman's day

Renowned for its new age and timeless product range, RENEE Cosmetics launched a new shop-in-shop at Vegas Mall Dwarka, NewU store. Located at one of the most popular zones for beauty lovers, the exclusive store was inaugurated by Kanika Kapoor. Post an impactful presence in cities like Mumbai, Guwahati and Mangalore, RENEE Cosmetics is all set to expand its offline presence in Delhi.

In line with the brand's ethos, the store will showcase the brand's extensive product portfolio including the bestsellers like Fab 5 (5 in 1 lipstick), Fab Face (3 in 1 make-up stick), See Me Shine lip glosses and the recently launched Madness PH lipstick.

Commenting on the occasion, Priyank Shah, Co-founder, RENEE Cosmetics said, "We are extremely happy to launch our first store in the capital city - Delhi on the occasion of International Woman's Day and are optimistic that it will enable us to strengthen our offline presence in India."

Shah further added, "We are an Indian makeup brand that has redefined beauty with its high-quality, cruelty-free, and FDA-approved range of products that are unique and innovative. We recognize the extreme potential of the art of cosmetics and formulate each of our products to meet the needs of the modern Indian woman. Keeping the same in mind, we launched back-to-back innovative products, and today our portfolio consists of 23 products with 80 SKUs across three broad categories."

Sharing her experience at the store launch, Kanika Kapoor said "I'm thrilled to be a part of the Renee store's Delhi debut. Renee Cosmetics products are fantastic, and I've always attempted to utilize clean and vegan beauty products."

With a unique brand positioning, RENEE Cosmetics has successfully launched 300 stores in the last one quarter and aims to launch 1000 stores in Pan India by the upcoming quarter and emerge as a category leader with progressive commitments driven by innovation.

Website:

For further details, please contact: Ishita Singhal ishita@sassc.co.in

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor