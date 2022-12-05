With a YoY growth of 25 per cent, Arena Animation Noida caters to over 11000 students in the last 14 years

With a legacy of over 25 years, Arena Animation has become a synonym for success because of its career-oriented vocational training and skill-building courses. Keeping in mind its growing popularity, Arena Animation is rightly shaping the future of Indian youth and contributing immensely to nation-building. Incepted in 2008, Arena Animation Noida has witnessed tremendous YoY growth of 25 per cent and has successfully catered to over 11000 students in the last 14 years. With a limited number of institutes imparting quality education and training in the AVGC / media and entertainment sector, Arena Animation Noida is on the top of the list since its inception.

With strong industry connections and affiliations, Arena Animation Noida has opened the admission window for its recent batch and is offering future-ready courses. Aspirants who have completed their class 10th or 12th examinations can apply for diploma or degree courses. Additionally, the course duration range from 6 months to 3 years and ranges anywhere between 50k to 4.5 lakhs.

Sharing her thoughts on achieving the milestone, Manasi Agarwaal, Business Partner, said, "The media and entertainment industry is growing by leaps and bounds and has opened up a huge plethora of opportunities for new-age careers in the fields of Gaming, Graphics, Animation, and VFX. There are thousands of vacancies in the sector and it is getting bigger with each passing year. Looking at the bright and promising future in the AVGC sector, the youth today is highly attracted to this sector. This inclination has created a huge demand for good quality training institutions in the country and the dream of becoming a global leader can only be achieved by providing the best training to the aspirants. The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector in India has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, and with this momentum, could soon become a world leader. Be it the top Hollywood movies, Indian movies, web series, television soaps, or the top-rated games, Indian creators and consumers are everywhere, leading right from the front."

A great future & immense growth of the sector is evident by the fact that very recently Government of India has recognized the growth in the AVGC sector and has made some special sanctions for this booming sector. While presenting the Budget for 2022-2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that AVGC offers immense potential to employ youth and an AVGC promotion task force with all stakeholders has been set up to recommend ways to realize this and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demands.

Manasi Agarwaal further added, "We are not just delivering quality education in the AVGC sector, we focus on the overall development of candidates at our centers, be it the interview preparation, portfolio/showreel making, industry visits, expert sessions, placement assistance or personality development, every minute aspect is taken care of so that students can get the best of the placements and we can provide the best talent to the industry. Arena Animation Noida is like a home away from home for students coming from all parts of the country to study with us and make a great career."

With its two fully equipped training centers located in the key areas of Sector-18 & Sector-62, Arena Animation Noida Campus has emerged as a leader in the field of 3D Animation, VFX Film Making, Game Design Development & Graphic Design, Digital Advertising & Marketing, UI / UX Design sectors. With best-in-industry faculties, state-of-art practice labs & classrooms, impeccable placement record, and regular industry & expert visits Arena Animation Noida Campus is ready to cater to the need of the booming AVGC sector and has become the most sought-after training institute in Delhi-NCR. With around 70 per cent of AVGC firms in North India operating from Noida, these two centers easily give their students a deep insight into the sector through regular studio/production house visits and regular sessions from industry experts.

Be it 3D Animation, VFX Film Making, Game Design Development & Graphic Design, Digital Advertising & Marketing, or UI / UX Designing, Arena Animation Noida tops the chart with its state-of-art teaching mechanism & perfectly curated course curriculum.

Students interested to explore a career in the booming AVGC sector can call on 8448090220 or WhatsApp on 9811001359. They can also email us on or visit

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor