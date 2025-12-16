WoodenStreet Unveils 'WoodenStreet Home Interiors' in Noida -- A New Landmark for Complete Home Design Solutions

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16: WoodenStreet proudly announces the launch of its newest WoodenStreet Home Interiors Studio in Noida, further strengthening the brand's presence in the fast-growing home interior category.

Spread across a thoughtfully designed space, the studio marks WoodenStreet's entry into Noida's thriving residential market with a promise of complete, end-to-end interior design solutions under one roof.

This new launch follows the brand's rapid expansion across major metros, reinforcing WoodenStreet's vision of delivering professional, personalised, and hassle-free interior services to homeowners across India.

A One-Stop Destination for Home Interiors

The Noida Interior Studio, located at Hazipur, spreads across an area of 5000 sq. ft. Ft. is crafted as an immersive design environment where customers can explore Modular Kitchens, Custom Wardrobes & Storage Systems, Living Room Layouts & Entertainment Walls, Crockery & Utility Units, Wall Panels, Textures & Designer Finishes, Lighting Concepts & False Ceilings, Complete Room Themes & Space Solutions.

Each section showcases full-scale setups that help homeowners visualise their future homes with absolute clarity. From selecting materials to finalising design themes, the studio simplifies every step with guided expertise.

Bringing Seamless Interiors Closer to Noida Homes

Speaking about the launch, Mr Lokendra Ranawat, CEO & Co-Founder, WoodenStreet, said: "Noida is evolving into a hub of modern living, and homeowners here expect both efficiency and elegance. With WoodenStreet Home Interiors, we are bringing a transparent, tech-enabled, and design-led interior experience to the city one that combines expert guidance, premium materials, and a streamlined execution process."

The WoodenStreet Interior Promise

Every project at WoodenStreet Home Interiors is backed by:

* A Flawless 45-Day Delivery Commitment

* Flat 10-Year Warranty on Interior Work

* End-to-End Execution Design to Installation

* Transparent Pricing & Detailed BOQs

* Free Design Consultations by Certified Experts

The Noida studio aims to provide homeowners with a dependable, easy-to-navigate, and high-quality design journey making home transformation not just simpler, but truly enjoyable.

About Wooden Street

Founded in 2015, WoodenStreet has grown into one of India's most trusted names in furniture, decor, and now complete home interiors. With 100+ experience stores across the country, a robust online presence, and an expanding interior design vertical, WoodenStreet continues to build beautiful, functional homes with a deep focus on quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.

