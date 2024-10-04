World Animal Protection Calls for an End to the Commercial Exploitation of Animals on the Occasion of World Animal Day

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 4: On the occasion of World Animal Day, World Animal Protection in India would like to extend the fullest appreciation for the assertion made by the Chief Justice Of India, D Y Chandrachud, in August, 2024 that he had converted completely to become vegan and had abjured the use of animal products like leather and silk. World Animal Protection commends the Chief Justice of India for embracing a dietary and lifestyle shift away from animal products linked to animal cruelty and environmental harm. The transition from animal protein to plant-based alternatives is a positive step, benefiting animals, the environment, and human health alike.

In view of the announcement of the Chief Justice of India, World Animal Protection has written a letter urging him to sensitize the judiciary to handle all cases involving animal protection with due diligence around the country. In particular, World Animal Protection urges the Chief Justice Of India to expedite the delivery of justice to captive elephants of India as a Supreme Court case on the National Heritage Animal Of India has been ongoing since 2014.

World Animal Protection maintains that all animals, including wild animals and animals in farming, have a right to a life free from cruelty and suffering. Every year, millions of wild animals are traded for pets, fashion and medicines. World Animal Protection asks for an immediate halt to the destructive activity that endangers animal welfare and imperils human health. World Animal Protection believes that the judiciary of the country, including the Supreme Court of India, has a cardinal role to play in safeguarding the future of wild animals in India. This has been proven numerous times by apposite judgements by the Supreme Court Of India that have paved the way for better enforcement to protect the wide ranging biodiversity of India.

World Animal Protection has taken several initiatives to ensure that enforcement staff in the country are attuned to the needs of all animals, including wild animals in captivity and animals abused in factory farming. World Animal Protection also engages corporates to adopt wildlife friendly practices, so that they do not promote abusive practices like elephant rides in Amer Fort in Rajasthan. The latest companies to join the World Animal Protection wildlife friendly pledge are Madhuban Eco Retreat in Ratapani in Madhya Pradesh and GreenLeaf Wildlife. World Animal Protection also continues to conduct interactions with a variety of stakeholders to raise awareness on the plight of animals trapped in factory farming, with concomitant devastating impacts on animal welfare, human health and the environment.

The Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has set an admirable example of compassion by abjuring animal products obtained by cruelty. World Animal Protection will respectfully request him to do more for the protection of all living beings in his judicial capacity to ensure that the doctrine of non violence in the land of Buddha, Mahavira and Gandhi endures for decades to come.

