World Environment Day celebration at Sohra on June 5, 2022

Assam Rifles, Soil and Water Conservation Department and locals of the Sohra, celebrated World Environment Day at Sohra on June 5, 2022. The function was attended by various dignitaries, including Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General Assam Rifles, Swami Anuragananda, Secretary Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Sohra and Ibashisha Rynjah, Director Soil and Water Conservation Department. A large number of locals and school children also participated in the function.

The event was conducted at the site where Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs, had planted a sapling on July 25, 2021. The site of the plantation is now being developed by planting additional saplings and adopting techniques for water retention in the soil. More than1200 saplings of various varieties were planted today during the event by dignitaries, children and village authorities.

This time, in addition to the saplings of trees, saplings of local shrubs were also planted, before the event, to prevent soil erosion. As per Assam Rifles, they will continue to plant more trees and shrubs till the end of the rainy season to ensure maximum survivability of the saplings.

Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, and YSM emphasized the importance of nature in our life. He also praised the efforts made by the locals, the Soil and Water Conservation Department and Assam Rifles in protecting the saplings planted in 2021. After that, he felicitated the local women employed to nurture the saplings planted and distributed gifts to the children who took part in the plantation drive.

