World Food India 2023: A feast of success, investment, and innovation

New Delhi [India], November 6 : The 'World Food India 2023' event, organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industry, concluded with a resounding success, showcasing India's culinary heritage and driving substantial investments in the food processing sector.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the event, held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, was graced by the presence of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The valedictory session emphasized the pivotal role of the event in fostering robust partnerships among various industries, making India a global culinary hub, and addressing global hunger through enhanced food distribution.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3, the event presented India as the 'food basket of the world' and celebrated 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

The Prime Minister commended the technology and startup pavilion and food street for shaping the future economy.

With the food processing sector being recognized as a 'sunrise sector,' investments exceeding Rs 50,000 crore in foreign direct investment over nine years were highlighted, along with the impact of the PLI scheme and projects under the Agri-Infra Fund, read the press release.

Supported by ten Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, six commodity boards, and 25 states, the Mega Food Event attracted international and domestic stakeholders.

With 1208 exhibitors, 14 country pavilions, and participation from 715 international buyers, 218 domestic buyers, and 97 corporate leaders, it was a comprehensive platform for showcasing advancements in the food processing industry, read the press release.

The event encompassed 50,000 square meters across seven exhibition halls, with The Netherlands as the Partner Country and Japan as the Focus Country, amplifying its global appeal.

A CEO Roundtable on the inaugural day, co-chaired by Union Minister Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, brought together CEOs from over 70 leading food processing companies, read the press release.

Discussions centered on business operations, investment strategies, sourcing interests, and analyzing gaps within the value chain of the Indian Food Processing Sector.

During the event, Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras engaged in six G2G meetings with dignitaries from Fiji, Mauritius, Greece, Lebanon, and Australia, emphasizing global partnerships in the food processing sector.

The event featured 48 sessions covering various aspects of the industry, including Financial Empowerment, Quality Assurance, Innovations in Machinery and Technology, e-Commerce, and Logistics. State-focused panels and specialized sessions by Allied ministries addressed industry challenges and attracted participation from Ministers of Gujarat, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, read the press release.

The Technology and Sustainability Pavilion highlighted innovative practices for eco-friendly and resilient food production, and the Food Street, curated by Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, provided an immersive experience of India's culinary heritage.

The event hosted ICC23, an international culinary competition, masterclasses, and an awards ceremony.

The event concluded with the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 33,129 crore, with companies like Amul, ITC, Mondelez, Kellogg's, AB InBev, IB Group, Balaji Wafers, Ananda Dairy, Fertis, and Bikanerwala among the signatories.

More than 15,200 B2B and B2G meetings fostered partnerships and knowledge exchange, underlining the event's significant impact on India's food processing sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor