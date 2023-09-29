World Heart day: Get tips from these top-6 cardiologists for keep your heart healthy

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 29: The cases of heart diseases are progressively increasing around the world. Now-a-days, heart diseases are occurring even in young people. Heart diseases are primarily attributed to unhealthy eating patterns, a sedentary lifestyle, and heightened stress levels. While stress affects individuals across the board in today's world, it tends to be more prevalent among those who have a busy lifestyle. The lifestyle of working people trends to unhealthy side. In such a situation, cases of heart diseases also increase rapidly among them. If you are also working, then you must try these measures to prevent heart diseases. For World Heart Day (29th September), Let's see, what insights do different doctors have on heart health?

Dr. Prashant Dwivedi, an accomplished Interventional Cardiologist with over a decade of experience, presently serves as the Associate Director of the TAVR and Structural Heart Disease Programme at Eternal Hospital, Jaipur. He imparts valuable guidance on how working professionals can place a premium on their heart health. He emphasizes avoiding stress as a top priority.

- Reduce stress

Stress is a risk factor for heart diseases. As stress increases, heart related diseases start occurring. Stress is very common among working people. In such a situation, these people have a higher risk of heart diseases. If you are also working, then you should stay away from stress to avoid heart diseases. Taking a deep sleep, meditation, and yoga are indeed effective ways to manage stress. Deep sleep helps your body and mind rejuvenate, while meditation and yoga can promote relaxation and reduce stress. Incorporating these practices into your routine can contribute to overall well-being.

Dr. Prakash Chandwani is an expert in addressing diverse heart conditions like coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and arrhythmias. Additionally, he possesses proficiency in conducting cardiac procedures like angiography, angioplasty, and pacemaker implantation. He places a strong emphasis on the importance of undergoing regular health checkups.

- Get regular health checkups done

Having regular health checkups can help reduce the risk of heart diseases. If you get regular checkups done, heart diseases can be detected early and controlled. Working individuals should consider an annual heart checkup, which includes monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. This routine can help maintain heart health.

Dr. Rahul Singhal holds the position of Additional Director of Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology at Fortis Hospital Jaipur. His specialization lies in the management of Cardiac Arrhythmias, pacing, and Heart Failure. With 15 years of extensive experience in Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology, he places a strong emphasis on the importance of avoiding smoking for heart health.

- Avoid smoking

Working people often start consuming cigarettes to reduce stress or anxiety. But, smoking cigarettes adversely impacts overall health. Smoking not only affects the lungs but also increases the risk of heart diseases. In such a situation, you should avoid smoking cigarettes. You should also avoid alcohol or other intoxicants.

Dr. Ram Chitlangia, with over 12 years of experience in Jaipur, serves as the Director of Cardiology at Jeevan Rekha Hospital. Notably, he has initiated the TAVI Program at the hospital and is actively involved in various cardiac interventions, including Pacemakers, AICD, CRT Devices, Peripheral Vascular, Valvular, and Congenital Heart Disease Interventions. He is expert in Complex Coronary Angioplasty, Rotablation and IVL assisted angioplasty, Intracoronary Imaging by IVUS and OCT. Dr. Ram underscores the importance of staying hydrated by drinking water for overall health.

- Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking water.

Busy working individuals often find it challenging to pay attention to their water intake and meals. Whereas maintaining proper hydration is essential for overall health and well-being. Even if you have a work schedule, make it a habit to stay adequately hydrated by consuming 8-10 glasses of water daily.

Dr. Ruchi Gupta, an accomplished cardiologist, boasts a 25-year career. She's an Honorary Consultant at Pandya Hospital, with a prestigious academic record, including a DM in SMS and numerous publications. Dr. Gupta is the Head of Cardiology at SR Kalla Hospital, Jaipur, and the first senior female interventional cardiologist in Rajasthan. She directs Dr. Ruchi's Cardiac Center at The Heart and Wellness Clinic and serves as an honorary senior consultant for Northern Railways. Her primary emphasis lies in promoting office-based physical activity for better health.

- Be active in office

A significant portion of the working population goes to the office and spends most of their day engaged in work tasks, which can lead to reduced physical activity. But to maintain better heart health and reduce the risk of heart diseases, you must remain active in office also. To combat this, consider taking a short walk every hour while at work. Additionally, make it a routine to stroll for 10-12 minutes after meals. Brisk walk and intense exercises should be done empty stomach only. These practices can enhance blood circulation and contribute to a healthier heart.

Dr. Amit Gupta has more than 10 years of experience. He has participated in more than 100 seminars and workshops in the country and abroad. Presently he is Additional Director in the Cardiology Department of CK Birla Hospital, Jaipur. His special interest in prevention of heart diseases and sudden cardiac arrest. The method of placing stents in the heart with advanced visualization techniques and non-operative treatment of complex heart diseases has been learned at various international places.

Dr. Amit Gupta, an accomplished cardiologist with over a decade of experience, has actively engaged in over 100 seminars and workshops, both nationally and internationally. Currently serving as the Additional Director in the Cardiology Department at CK Birla Hospital, Jaipur, he is passionately dedicated to preventing heart diseases and addressing sudden cardiac arrest. Dr. Gupta's expertise extends to advanced stent placement techniques and non-operative approaches for complex heart conditions, acquired through extensive international training. He fervently advocates a balanced diet as a preventive measure against heart diseases.

- Take a balanced diet

Working individuals are not able to pay much attention to their eating habits. Whatever food they get, they consume it. Many people choose fast food or junk food for their lunch, not realizing that this dietary choice can worsen their heart health. In such circumstances, it's advisable to maintain a balanced diet by incorporating essential elements like fiber, protein, and potassium into your meals.

