World TB Day: Stay protected with Tuberculosis Cover on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Get the Tuberculosis Cover offered by Aditya Birla Health Insurance on Bajaj Markets, a leading digital financial marketplace. This pocket insurance plan offers coverage for Tuberculosis (TB) related expenses at an affordable premium of Rs. 99, providing a coverage amount of Rs. 50,000. This World Tuberculosis Day, those looking to safeguard themselves from unexpected expenses associated with the treatment of TB can consider taking this plan.

Key Features:

1. Hospitalization Expenses: The Tuberculosis Cover takes care of all hospitalization expenses related to TB. This includes doctor fees, pre-hospitalization, post-hospitalization, and diagnostic TB tests.

2. Comprehensive Treatment Coverage: The plan covers a wide range of treatment costs associated with tuberculosis. It includes expenses for ICU stays, hospital room charges, doctor consultations, transfusions, various tests, and medications required during the treatment period.

3. Daily Room Rent: In case of ICU admission, policyholders can get a daily room rent benefit. They can receive up to Rs. 1,000 per day for a standard room and Rs. 2,000 per day for an ICU. Other charges are also covered as per the room rent restrictions.

The Tuberculosis Cover provides a safety net against the financial burden of tuberculosis treatment. It enables individuals to seek timely medical assistance without worrying about the expenses. It offers peace of mind to policyholders and their families during the challenging period of TB treatment.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

