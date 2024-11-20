Worlds First Flash Mob Fashion Show with Huliot India Pipes

New Delhi [India], November 20: Huliot India Pipes, in collaboration with Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, created history with a new innovative marketing campaign which was curating the World’s First Flash Mob Fashion Show with Pipes at the Acetech Expo.

Miki Kedem, CEO of Huliot India Pipes, said, “ Acetech expo has over 10,000 visitors in a day, and we thought of doing something disruptive amidst the crowd. It was a spectacle to see Miss India models suddenly turn up from nowhere, and with a live DJ, they walked in a line in between the crowd and then posed next to the art pieces placed on the side of the walkway. Hundreds of people gathered and started taking selfies with the models. Then, the models disappeared seamlessly into the crowd. The public called them Angels who appeared and then disappeared. Huliot India Pipes stands for Innovation and Technology. We have made sure that every visitor was talking about the superb execution of this concept. Each Miss India represented the different states Huliot India is doing exceptionally well. Each model was holding a different piping product of Huliot India Pipes – Ultra Silent, HT Pro, Green PPR, Red Fire & Stainless Steel Pipes.

Huliot India has always tried to set new standards in its marketing strategies and created high benchmarks that the industry will notice in its product development, design, innovation and sustainability. We ensure we never copy any other brand, maintain our individuality and identity, and stay ahead of the curve. It gives me immense satisfaction when we see our brand stand out, and I enjoy the time we spend conceptualizing marketing strategies and finally seeing them executed flawlessly by Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd.

Roshan Rodrigues, Founder of Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, conceptualised and choreographed this World’s First Flash Mob Fashion Show with pipes. Roshan said,” We had an enormous task of security of the models, crowd management and bringing models together quietly before the show with a quick exit. The crowd was in large numbers, and taking them by surprise and making them awestruck was well executed by our team. The models and I had such an adrenaline rush during and after the show, and we forgot how fast time passed. It was a pleasure working with the Miss India models Apeksha Ashok Shetty – Miss Karnataka, Vaishnavi Sharma -Miss Rajasthan, Victoria Fernandez – Miss Goa, Supriya Dahiya – Miss Haryana, Sarannya Sharma – Miss Delhi and Ushtu Chiber from Chandigarh who mesmerised the audience with their beauty & poise. The journey with Huliot India and Atlantis Media has been going on for the last 10 years, and we are grateful for Miki Kedem's trust and support for us. He gives us the freedom to express ourselves openly and try new ideas, not worrying about the end result.

