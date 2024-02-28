Worm in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate: Telangana Food Laboratory Marks It 'Unsafe For Consumption

Following the recent discovery of a worm in a Cadbury chocolate bar purchased from a popular retail store Ratnadeep by a Hyderabad resident, the Telangana State Food Laboratory has released an analytical report stating that the chocolate sample was contaminated with white worms and webs. Prompted by a complaint filed by Robin Vinay Kumar Zaccheus, authorities took action by conducting an inspection at the store and procuring samples from the same batch linked to the incident. These samples were then dispatched to the Telangana State Food Laboratory for thorough analysis.

According to the laboratory’s analytical report, the sample of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate (Roast Almond) was found to be contaminated with white worms and webs, thus rendering it unsafe for consumption under section 3.1(zz)(iii)(ix) of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006.Additionally, the report detailed the analysis of various parameters including moisture content, total fat, acid insoluble ash, presence of sugar, and synthetic food color. Results revealed a moisture content of 4.86 per cent, total fat at 31.71 per cent, and acid insoluble ash at 0.089 per cent. The test for sugar yielded a positive result, while synthetic food color was found to be absent. Notably, standards for chocolate products mandate not less than 25 per cent fat content, not more than 0.2 per cent acid insoluble ash, and the absence of foreign matter such as worms. The analyzed sample failed to meet these standards, hence deeming it unsafe for consumption. However, the authorities have stated that the report pertains solely to the submitted sample. As of now, Cadbury has not issued a statement regarding the matter. Meanwhile, the State Food Laboratory also examined a sample of Dairy Milk Chocolate (Fruit & Nut), which was deemed safe for consumption as it complied with the prescribed standards for chocolate products.



