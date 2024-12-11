Worthy Cart Launches Quality-checked, Expert-validated Beauty and Wellness Platform - AI Powered for Smarter Choices

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 11: Worthy Cart, an Expert-Driven, AI-powered e-commerce platform offering a comprehensive range of expert-validated, quality-checked beauty and wellness products, launched its operations today with 214+ onboarded brands and 800+ products. Driven by a consumer-first philosophy, all the products undergo an unbiased, rigorous validation process carried out by a dedicated team of Doctors, Experts and a quality control team.

The platform is targeting a Pre-Series A round of USD 10 million in the coming months, for which it is currently in discussions with VC funds and strategic investors. Leveraging the rapid growth of the beauty and wellness sectors, it aims to scale its business through B2B and B2C channels as well with a 1st year revenue target of INR 20 crores. Worthy Cart is also planning to expand its presence into the physical retail space by the end of the year with carefully designed 400-1000 sq.ft stores which will also serve as customer experience centres. The company targets 100 such stores in three years, especially in Tier 2 cities.

Products that achieve the highest safety and effectiveness get certified exclusively under 'Worthy for You' - a mark trusted for quality, efficacy and reliability. The 4-step product validation system includes (1) Decoding ingredients, (2) Physical examination, (3) Verifying legal compliance and (4) Quality check. Worthy Cart ensures that only the best and safest beauty and wellness products make it to your cart, with just 7% of over 12,000 products getting listed for sale with strict safety standards and quality checks.

"In today's rapidly exploding beauty and wellness landscape, the challenge isn't product availability anymore -it's identifying products that truly have efficacious ingredients and meet quality standards. At Worthy Cart, we strive to deliver a hyper-personalized shopping experience that places Quality ahead of Quantity. More than just a marketplace, Worthy Cart represents a movement towards informed, conscious self-care investments. This is the Foundational Pledge on which Worthy Cart was founded," said Sonya Sahni, Co-founder, Worthy Cart.

The launch was attended by eminent personalities like Revant Himatsingka (Food Pharmer), Dr. Ishi Khosla (Nutritionist), Rajiv Makhni (Tech Guru), Sanjeev Kakkar (Ex Regional Head, HUL) and Malika Sadani (Founder, The Moms Co.), who honoured the platform's launch with their presence along with Key Opinion Leaders including Manisha Khungar (Triathlete swim coach) and Nriti Shah (Beauty and Fashion Trendsetter) and Ranjan Relan (Founder Agent Analytics.AI). The launch was also attended by 30 + brands whose products have made the selection and they were also felicitated by advisors and industry leaders as Worthy Makers.

"This certification is not just a label, but a pledge and promise that the product has been thoroughly assessed and is the best product of today," said Varun Suri, Co-founder, Worthy Cart. "In addition to quality assurance, our investment prospects are particularly strong because of our unique positioning in the market with Expert Intelligence and WorthyAI coming together. We call upon all brands and customers to participate in this journey and make Worthy Cart even better with their inputs," he added.

WorthyAI, a revolutionary conversational shopping assistant

Another standout feature of the platform is its AI-driven shopping comparison tools, which present the user with recommendations based on individual requirements. Worthy Cart has launched WorthyAI, a revolutionary conversational shopping assistant in its beta phase that combines cutting-edge AI technology with expert-curated selections. Consumers get personalised and need specific health and beauty products for their overall self-care. WorthyAI leverages #VectorLake multi-agent technology, ensuring seamless product recommendations and precise customer engagement.

At Worthy Cart, consumers can shop by concern for curated products. Worthy Cart also believes in making people try the best of the handpicked products, so each customer gets a Worthy Sample. For members, there are special offers on hand-picked, value-added services for lab tests, pregnancy and baby care, weight management, in-house loyalty points and many other membership benefits.

Besides redefining consumer trust, Worthy Cart is championing a shift in industry practices by promoting transparency and accountability among brands. As India continues to be on the move toward healthier, safer beauty and wellness options, government tightening norms in health, beauty, labelling and branding, Worthy Cart is positioned to take the lead with its high standards and advanced technology. With Worthy Cart, it's time for India to do better for their body and family and #ChooseWise. #ChooseWise is a movement initiated by Worthy Cart with key industry leaders for raising awareness on weak or bad quality products in self-care.

