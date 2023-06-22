Yashoda Hospitals collaborates with Elekta to unveil a Paradigm Change in Radiotherapy Technology - Elekta Unity MR Linac

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22: Yashoda Hospital, in collaboration with Elekta, a leader in precision radiation therapy, has launched the Elekta Unity MR Linac, its ground-breaking technology, in India. This state-of-the-art system combines the power of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with precise radiation delivery, marking a significant advancement in cancer treatment. The Elekta Unity MR Linac integrates an MRI scanner directly into the LINAC system, allowing for real-time imaging of the patient's anatomy during radiation treatment sessions. This enables Yashoda Hospital, the first site, to provide patients with precise, accurate, and adaptive radiation therapy, resulting in improved clinical outcomes and reduced toxicity.

Cancer is a significant health concern in India, and is the second leading cause of death after heart disease. More than 40 lakh cancer cases were reported and 22.54 lakh people died of the disease in the country between 2018 and 2020.

The field of cancer care is greatly influenced by technology, upskilling and access, all of which play crucial roles in improving patient outcomes and enhancing the overall quality of care. In India, where cancer is a significant health concern and the second leading cause of death, these factors become even more critical. Radiation therapy is a significant part of cancer care and therapy, since more than half of all cancer patients are meant to be treated with it. Radiotherapy is a critical part of the cancer care infrastructure; as the most cost-effective form of therapy, access to radiotherapeutic facilities is crucial.

Typically, with conventional LINAC systems, imaging and radiation delivery are separate processes. Patients undergo external imaging scans like CT or MRI, and then a treatment plan is created based on those images. However, this approach has limitations when it comes to detailed visualization of tumors and surrounding healthy tissues.

MRI has long been recognized for its superior imaging of soft tissues compared to CT scans in diagnostic radiology. But previously, the combination of an MRI and linear accelerator was considered technically incompatible for radiation therapy. However, Elekta's scientists and engineers have achieved a groundbreaking technological breakthrough by merging the power of MRI with a precise linear accelerator in a single unit. By harnessing the capabilities of MRI technology and a linear accelerator, this innovative machine enables real-time, precise, and accurate radiation therapy.

Dr. G. S. Rao, Managing Director of Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, highlighted the advantages of MR-Linac radiation therapy over conventional methods.

MR-guided radiation therapy is now being utilized for various conditions, including benign and malignant brain tumors and cancers of Head & Neck, prostate, pancreas, lung, liver and rectum. It's important to note that the specific applications of this technology are rapidly evolving as its capabilities continue to advance.

"We are delighted to bring the state-of-the-art MR Linac, Unity to India," said Mr. Manikandan Bala, Managing Director India and Senior Vice President Intercontinental at Elekta. "This innovative technology represents a significant advancement in cancer treatment and demonstrates our commitment towards improving patient care. We firmly believe that the Elekta Unity MR Linac will propel the field of radiation therapy in India to new heights, resulting in improved treatment outcomes." With the introduction of this advanced technology, the level of cancer care in India has been elevated to a new standard, pushing the boundaries of patient care in the country.

