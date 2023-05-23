YES BANK Collaborates with Red Hat to Redefine Mobile Banking Experience for its Customers

Boston (Massachusetts) [US], May 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions, today announced that YES BANK has adopted Azure Red Hat OpenShift to transform their mobile banking applications. Azure Red Hat OpenShift will further expedite the digital journey of YES BANK with faster time to market, more flexibility and ability to drive greater innovation. The new platform will enable YES BANK to improve customer experience and provide innovative banking solutions by launching security-focused and efficient modern applications. These applications will have the agility and flexibility to scale on demand, helping the bank with their growth initiatives of serving customers across India.

YES BANK is a full-service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services, and technology-driven digital offerings. The bank believes that a holistic customer experience is the epicenter of digital transformation and has been at the forefront of adopting new-gen technologies to provide innovative experiences to its customers. Azure Red Hat OpenShift will empower the bank's pursuits to remain ahead of the curve and help them to create next-gen mobile applications. These applications will help create a seamless customer experience across multiple banking solutions. The platform would also provide security features and agility to YES BANK to more safely innovate and pivot faster to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Launched in 2019, Azure Red Hat OpenShift is the first co-developed, jointly-operated Red Hat OpenShift service on the public cloud, providing customers with the same enterprise-grade Kubernetes used in private datacenters with the scale of Microsoft Azure. As a managed cloud service, Azure Red Hat OpenShift enables organizations to start innovating almost immediately, helping businesses streamline modernization efforts and focus on providing value for their end users, while worrying less about maintaining the complex underlying architecture. Solutions like Azure Red Hat OpenShift help organizations such as YES BANK to automatically assemble and merge critical resources to make execution of services more straightforward and efficient.

Supporting Quotes:

Mahesh Ramamoothy, CIO, YES BANK, "In today's digitally-driven world, agility is paramount. With Azure Red Hat OpenShift, we can promptly respond to customer demands while also having the assurance that our platform is constructed on cutting-edge cloud and cloud-native infrastructure. This provides us with a security-focused, robust, and scalable foundation that we require to lead the charge of digital-native banking in India."

Marshal Correia, Vice president and General manager, South Asia, Red Hat, "Azure Red Hat OpenShift enables large financial institutions like YES BANK to stay abreast of ever-changing customer needs and continuously evolve their digital transformation journeys. Red Hat is committed to providing hybrid cloud solutions that enable banks to deliver capabilities faster while effectively managing risk. With Azure Red Hat OpenShift, YES BANK is able to focus on delivering cloud-native innovation all while meeting the stringent requirements of sensitive workloads."

