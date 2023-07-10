your-space Co-Founders felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the Hotel St. Regis, Lower Parel in Mumbai on June 29th, 2023. Nidhi Kumra, Shubha Lal & Venayak Saran Gupta Co-Founder of your-space, were felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actor Anupam Kher along with the renowned Bollywood celebrities such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra. Additionally, the event also acknowledged the achievements of Jemimah Rodrigues, a prominent female cricket star.

Speaking after being felicitated as "Visionary Entrepreneur in Student Housing", Nidhi responded, "We are delighted to be recognised by the Times Group and thankful to the jury. We are grateful for the continuous support and hardwork put in by the entire team at your-space. It feels great when your efforts are recognized and it only encourages us to strive harder to build India's most loved student housing brand."

your-space is India's premiere student housing brand that provides accommodation services to college students across 12 cities in India. It was founded in 2016 by long-time friends and Cambridge and IIM Calcutta alumni, Nidhi Kumra and Shubha Lal and has quickly become one of the most recognized brands in student housing, known to prioritize comfort and safety with properties that feature spacious rooms, homestyle meals, and amenities like Wi-Fi, an on-premises gym, recreational areas, CCTV surveillance, 24/7 power backup, and top-notch security measures.

The journey began when Nidhi and Shubha recognized the need for quality accommodation for students and decided to leave behind their banking and consulting careers with a vision to create a stress-free living experience for students who relocate from their hometowns to pursue higher education. The founding team was further strengthened when Venayak Saran Gupta joined as co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer in 2019.

Since the inception of your-space, the team has strived to create an ecosystem that promotes personal growth, collaboration, and a strong sense of belonging. Recognizing that studying away from home should be enriching rather than burdensome, your-space curates facilities that encourage meaningful interactions among residents. Regular community events, workshops, and networking opportunities contribute to the creation of lifelong friendships. With over 100 centres and a vibrant community of over 10,000 students, your-space has emerged as a trusted choice for students seeking a comfortable and supportive living environment, outside of the home.

In their endeavour to provide holistic support to the student community that makes a meaningful difference, the team launched an annual programme - 'YS Scholarships' in 2022. The programme aims to enable access to the right financial resources to meritorious college students in India, on the principles that it will be neutral to their background, location and gender. The company has already granted more than 50 scholarships in the first chapter of the initiative and aims to double the grants in the next session.

