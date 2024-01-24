YourStory's Flagship Event TechSparks Back in Mumbai on Feb 29-Mar 1; India's Leaders to Decode the Future of the Innovation Ecosystem

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24: TechSparks, India's most influential startup-tech conference, is gearing up for its highly anticipated second edition in Mumbai on February 29 and March 1, 2024, at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition last year, YourStory's flagship event is returning to create greater impact and celebrate India's dynamic tech landscape.

The conference is being organised in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), which is represented by some of the most valued and high-growth companies and startups based in Mumbai.

Building on the overarching theme of 'The Great Indian Techade', which captivated audiences in the Bengaluru and Delhi editions, TechSparks Mumbai 2024 offers attendees a unique experience to delve into the pivotal sectors shaping the nation's tech landscape. This edition, hosted in the heart of India's financial prowess, will particularly dive into the fintech and banking landscape, along with other domains such as media and entertainment, IT and enterprise tech, retail and commerce, frontier tech, and others.

In 2023, the inaugural edition of TechSparks Mumbai was graced by a diverse array of influential speakers, including Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Dream11 and Dream Sports Group; Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India; Ajai Chowdhry, one of the six founding members of HCL; Dia Mirza, actor, investor, and UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador; Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra; actor-turned-strategic investor Malaika Arora; content influencer Niharika NM, among others.

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media, said, "We started YourStory in Mumbai in 2008, so coming back to this city after nearly 15 years to host the first edition of TechSparks Mumbai last year felt like a homecoming. The overwhelming response and the warmth of the audience only solidified my belief that Mumbai will always welcome dreamers of all kinds, including our country's audacious entrepreneurs and innovators, with arms open wide. We are very excited for an even bigger round two."

The second edition is set to be even more inclusive, featuring a curated lineup of ecosystem leaders and industry experts.

Also on the cards is an exclusive Pitch Fest, a platform where specially curated startups can showcase their groundbreaking business ideas to a live audience, investors, and a distinguished jury. Now in its fourth episode, YourStory's Pitch Fest promises to bring even more innovative startups disrupting and creating innovative solutions for domestic and global tech ecosystems.

Registrations for TechSparks Mumbai are now open. To be a part of this transformative event, please visit: https://yourstory.com/techsparks2024

TechSparks

TechSparks by YourStory is India's leading technology and entrepreneurship summit, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the vibrant Indian tech ecosystem. Since its inception in Bengaluru 14 years ago, TechSparks has emerged as India's biggest and most influential platform for technology enthusiasts, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The summit has played a pivotal role in creating over 15 lakh connections, generating employment opportunities for more than 50 lakh individuals, and facilitating companies in raising an astounding USD 2 billion in funding.

YourStory

Since 2008, YourStory has been on a mission to create a meaningful impact on the lives of 1.4 billion Indians by producing content, conversations, and connections that encourage and empower the next generation of nation-builders and global changemakers. We have been instrumental in telling the story of a new, emerging, and confident India that is taking its rightful place as a world leader. In the last 15+ years, TechSparks has tried to change the rules of the game and established itself as India's most loved startup event.

Event Details

Date: February 29 - March 1, 2024

Location: Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

Website: https://yourstory.com/techsparks2024

