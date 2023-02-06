Zeblearn wins the "Most Trusted SAP & IT online training Edtech company in NOIDA" award

Zeblearn has been awarded the Most Trusted Sap & IT Online Training Edtech Company at the prestigious Education Excellence Awards 2022 awarded by Ameesha Patel. Additionally, being one of the best pioneering institutes in technical courses, Zeblearn has also been recognized as among the Most Promising SAP PU Training Proivders-2022 by the popular magazine Siliconindia.

Zeblearn has been awarded both honors on account of its stellar performance and its relentless efforts to offer the most in-demand technical skills in the industry. Zeblearn is the most trusted brand in IT learning which is evident from the students' reviews. It is having 4.5+ star ratings on google. Zeblearn's feedback in the market confirms that they have groomed countless beginners into SAP professionals. Google reviews of Zeblearn only speak one thing-Zeblearn is the best training institute in technical courses.

Zeblearn provides SAP & IT Training which includes multiple modules like SAP-FICO, SAP-MM, SAP_ABAP, SAP-success factor, SAP-MM, etc. Apart from the same, Zeblearn also provides training on include advanced topics such as Google Cloud, AWS Training, Cyber Security, Web Development with Python, Data Analytics with Python, Data Science, and many more.

Thrilled by both awards, Bhupinder Kaur (Director) said, "Appreciations like this help us to stay motivated on our journey of making Zeblearn the most affordable technical course provider. Zeblearn was formed with the single objective of providing the best-in-class training facility to its students and we have maintained our focus on curating the most industry-specific technical courses and bringing them to our students at reasonable prices. The courses are curated with in-depth knowledge of the industry and are delivered comprehensively by industry leaders having more than 10 years of experience. Our differentiating factor is providing quality education at affordable prices."

The team of industry specialists affiliated with Zeblearn has ensured that they inculcate their practical industrial experience at the time of delivering the classes to its students. All the trainers empaneled with Zeblearn have industry experience of 10+ years. They also provide their students with technology support so that they can practice the course content and the same is made available post-completion of the course as well. They provide after-course support in terms of clearing the doubts of students as and when they arise.

With their online availability and pan India presence, they have ensured that their courses reach beyond geographical boundaries and the benefit of quality education provided by them at affordable pricing reaches all.

For more information please visit: https://sap.zeblearn.com/our-customer/video-reviews.html, https://sap.zeblearn.com/our-customer/student_review.html

