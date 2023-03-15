Zoga App launch: 500+ free yoga courses with real-time pose correction

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (/PNN): Zoga Wellness, a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, has announced the launch of its new yoga and meditation app named Zoga. The Zoga Wellness app offers guided meditation and features the world's largest Asana library with AI-based posture correction feedback in real time.

The Zoga Wellness app offers free access to 500+ yoga courses. Zoga's AI integration works as a "third eye" and alerts users with real time correction if they are performing the asana incorrectly, providing instructions to help them reform their posture. The alert is deactivated as soon as the posture is corrected, giving users a heads-up and allowing them to track their progress over time.

The app also features a meditation section with over 300 free guided meditations. It helps users focus on breathwork and cultivate mindfulness, allowing them to reduce stress, manage anxiety and improve their mental and emotional wellbeing.

"At Zoga, our aim is to bring the practice of ancient India yoga to the forefront and revolutionise the wellness industry," said Nimish Dayalu, CEO & Co-founder of Zoga Wellness. "Each yoga course and guided meditation has been perfected over the last 2.5 years with yoga gurus and meditation masters. We are extremely proud of the final product, which is at par with any premium wellness app, while remaining completely free and without any hidden fees."

Available in both Hindi and English, the Zoga Wellness app is set to be a game changer for the wellness industry. With an easy-to-use interface and range of courses available for beginner and advanced practitioners, the app is designed for anyone looking to adopt a more healthy lifestyle.

The app is now available for download on Android devices: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zoga.app

Zoga Wellness is a mobile application that offers authentic Indian yoga and meditation content to users. Founded in 2020 by a team of yoga enthusiasts in Bangalore, the platform aims to reshape the wellness app landscape by promoting healthy lifestyle practices. Equipped with the latest technology, Zoga Wellness provides personalised guidance to its users for AI-based real time posture correction feedback and offers a studio-like experience on their devices. With a focus on authenticity and quality, the app features a wide range of yoga and meditation content curated by experts.

