11 players not required for Ranji matches, BCCI announces new rule, amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced new rules for the upcoming 2021/22 edition of the Ranji Trophy. BCCI has decided that a Ranji Trophy game will continue as long as a team has a minimum of nine players available. The points structure has also gone through minor changes keeping in mind the potential barriers the COVID-19 pandemic can cause. The competition will start on 17th February and will run till 26th June. According to the playing conditions distributed to the state associations by the BCCI on Monday (February 14), one point each will be awarded to the teams if a first innings result is not completed because of the Covid-19 situation.

"First innings result not achieved for any reason (Weather interference, COVID Outbreak within team or any other unforeseen circumstances): One Point each (sic)," says the BCCI circular which, of course, retains the old system otherwise largely, three points for a tie on both innings. This is the first Ranji season since the outbreak of the pandemic globally in early 2020.Considering the prevailing pandemic situation, the BCCI has said the match will continue if nine players are available from a side. "Due to COVID outbreak within a team AFTER THE START OF THE MATCH, if the team has minimum nine players available to take the field (after utilising all the Covid replacements) then the match will continue (sic)," the BCCI note says clarifying on an emergency situation and rules for Covid replacements."Due to COVID outbreak within a team AFTER THE START OF THE MATCH, if the team is unable to field minimum nine players (after utilising all the Covid replacements) and this situation remains till the conclusion of the match then result of the match will be determined as follows.

If a player is injured, he will be given a maximum of four minutes to receive treatment on the pitch. Following that, the player can either stay on the field if he is fit, or if he is not, he will have to go off.

Teams will be allowed to submit COVID-19 Replacement Requests if a player tests positive for the virus.

Teams will be allowed to replace a COVID-19 positive player with only a like-for-like player so that a team cannot unfairly strengthen a weakened department.

If a bowler or a fielder applies saliva on the ball, the captain of the team will be given a first warning for the first offence. For the second offence, the skipper will be given a final warning. If the incident is repeated for the third time, 5 penalty runs will be awarded to the batting side.

6 points will be awarded for a win.

3 points will be awarded for a first-innings lead in a drawn match.

1 point will be awarded to the team losing out on first-innings lead.

3 points will be awarded for a tie on both innings.

1 bonus point will be awarded for an innings win or a win by 10 wickets.

Zero points will be awarded for a straight defeat.