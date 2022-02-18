Ranji Trophy 2022: Bihar's Sakibul Gani scripts world record, slams triple hundred on first-class debut

22-year-old Bihar batsman Sakibul Gani etched his name in hstory books for the highest score by a batter on debut in first-class cricket. Gani scored 341 runs for Bihar against Mizoram in their Plate group opening match at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata.Saakibul Gani hit 2 sixes and 56 boundaries for his 341 which came in just 405 balls in the first innings of Bihar. Gani becomes the first batter in the history of world cricket to hit a triple hundred on their first-class debut.

Gani broke the record held by another Indian - Ajay Rohera of Madhya Pradesh. Rohera had scored 267 in his first-class debut against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 campaign. Gani also stitched a 538-run stand for the 4th wicket with Babul Kumar who also hit a double hundred for Bihar on Friday. Gani and Babul joined hands when Bihar had lost early wickets and slipped to 71/3. They batted through the day on Thursday and their partnership was broken on Friday when the scorecard read 609.He made his List A debut on 7 October 2019, for Bihar in the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He made his Twenty20 debut on 11 January 2021, for Bihar in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

