15-year old mystery spinner from Afghanistan shortlist for IPL auction

Afghanistan cricket has improved by leaps and bounds with a number of players making their presence felt at the IPL over the years. The latest addition now is 15-year old mystery spinner. In this edition, there might be the youngest ever pick in the history of the league. His name is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and he comes from Afghanistan. And he is just 15 years old. Ghazanfar is in the list of players listed for the auction. However, it will be interesting to see whether he makes the cut or not as only 87 slots are available to be taken from a list of 405 players listed in the auction, which will take place in Kochi on December 23.

Ghazanfar also put foward his name for Big Bash League Auctions but could not get picked there. He comes from Paktia province in Afghanistan and is quite tall. His height is 6 feet and 2 inches. His base price is Rs 2 lakh. Ghazanfar idolises R Ashwin and his bowling action is like Mujeeb Zadran. “Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration,” Ghazanfar told Sportstar from Kabul on Tuesday.