"I knew I will remain unsold": Mohammad Nabi on IPL 2023 auction snub

Former Afghanistan Captain Mohammad Nabi: Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi who remained unsold at the IPL 2023 auction said he already knew that he will not be going under the hammer after failing to produce an “up to the mark” performance. Mohammad Nabi went unsold in the IPL 2023 auction with a base price of INR 1 crore.

The 37-year-old Afghanistan player has played many games for Afghanistan and has previously participated in the IPL. Nabi played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022. He was, however, released by the team ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Nabi did not appear in any games for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2022 season.

I didn’t do anything in the last year’s IPL and I knew earlier that I will not be going under the hammer this time as my performance wasn’t up to the mark, so I accept this quietly and will focus on my game and will back next year surely,” Nabi told ANI. Nabi has been a member of the IPL since the 2017 season. He has so far played for two teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. The former Afghanistan skipper has appeared in 17 IPL games so far. The right-handed batsman has scored 180 runs and taken 13 wickets.