After an injury-affected 2022 calendar year, England pacer Jofra Archer finally feels "ready" to make a comeback to the sport this year.

Archer took to Twitter to share a post showcasing how he battled injuries to make a comeback to cricket field last year, during a warm-up match between England and England A side last year in November ahead of the Pakistan tour.

"2022 thank you 2023 I'm ready," tweeted Archer.

Pacer Jofra Archer returns to England's national side as a 14-player squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting in January was named in December last year.

Archer returns to an England squad for the first time since March 2021. He is recovering well from an elbow injury and is expected to return to international cricket in South Africa next month.

Archer, England's leading wicket-taker in their 2019 ODI World Cup triumph, last played an international game for his country in March 2021 in England's T20I tour of India.

The in-form Harry Brook also won a maiden call-up to the ODI squad. Ben Duckett, who impressed as a Test opener in the 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan recently, also returns for the first time since 2016 to the ODI team named.Surrey seamer Reece Topley is making an excellent recovery from his left ankle injury and is on track to be ready for the three-match series.

Yorkshire prolific batter Harry Brook, who has impressed in England colours this winter, is called up to the ODI squad for the first time and will be looking to add to his Tests and IT20 caps for the Three Lions.

Jos Buttler will lead the side with some familiar names and a strong pace attack that has quite a few all-rounders. Aside from the returning Archer and Topley, the team has Olly Stone, David Willey, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

Jonny Bairstow continues to recover from the injury he sustained ahead of the T20 World Cup. Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett remain the available top-order options in the squad.

The three-match series will be played over six days, with matches in Bloemfontein and Kimberley. The first match of the series will take place on 27 January in Bloem, and the final game will be held in Kimberley on 1 February.

ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey and Chris Woakes.

( With inputs from ANI )

