2nd Ashes Test: Warner - Labuschagne powers Australia to a strong position on Day 1

A near-perfect first day for Australia after winning the toss. 90s from Warner and Labuschagne has put them in control, with a mammoth first innings total looking imminent. Labuschagne and Smith remain unbeaten on 95 and 18 respectively. Labuschagne will be looking forward to start day 2 with a century and contributing to Australia's first innings score.

David Warner gave the home side a strong start and narrowly missed out on a ton. The batter was dismissed by Ben Stokes in the 65th over after registering 95 off 167 balls. Meanwhile, other than Stokes' wicket of Warner, Stuart Broad dismissed Harris for England. Day 2 is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on Friday