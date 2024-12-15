IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2: Marnus Labuschagne and Mohammed Siraj Engage in Mind Games Before Batsman's Dismissal (Watch Video)

The Gabba crowd was hostile towards Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 of the third Test at Gabba. Despite being fined 20 per cent fine on his match fee for an on-field altercation with Australian batter Travis Head in the Pink Ball Test, Mohammed Siraj didn't shied away in showing his emotions. The fiery Indian pacer unleashed his antics on Marnus Labuschagne by switching bails at his end. Siraj, bowling the 33rd over of the innings on Day 2 walked past Labuschagne after bowling a delivery and switched the two bails. The Australia batter thought that the India pacer was walking up to have a chat with him but it turned out that he had some other plans.

How good is this exchange between Siraj and Labuschange? #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/GSv1XSrMHn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2024

As Siraj returned to the bowler's end after switching the bails, Labuschagne decided to switch the bails again. The act by the Indian pacer also triggered a big reaction from the crowd. Though Labuschagne switched the bails, the trick did help Siraj put the Australia batter off-focus, as India all-rounder Nitish Reddy got him caught in slips in the next over. Former Australia skipper Matthew Hayden slammed Marnus Labuschagne's response to Mohammed Siraj's playful antics on Day 2 of the Brisbane Test on December 15, calling it unnecessary. "He saw 55 deliveries, has had no go forward whatsoever. Even that little exchange, if it was me at the crease and a bowler does that. I am not caring less. I'm not even looking at the bowler. I'm not acknowledging what he's doing one bit. He's nowhere near my space. In fact, I probably would have told him to get out of my space before he even got to the bails," Hayden said.

The dismissal occurred when Labuschagne, attempting to drive a full-length delivery from Nitish Kumar Reddy, edged the ball to slips. Virat Kohli took a spectacular catch, silencing the already charged-up Gabba crowd. The dismissal added fuel to the already intense rivalry between the teams, with Siraj once again at the center of the drama. This was not the first instance of animosity between Siraj and Labuschagne. Their on-field banter began in the Perth Test, where Siraj angrily threw the ball at the stumps after Labuschagne withdrew from a delivery due to crowd distraction. The feud escalated in Adelaide, with Siraj facing boos from the Australian crowd, a trend that continued at the Gabba.