Mohammed Siraj Angrily Throws Ball at Marnus Labuschagne as Batter Pulls Out at Last Moment During IND vs AUS 2nd Test at Adelaide Oval (Watch Video)

Mohammed Siraj angrily threw the ball at Marnus Labuschagne on the first day of the second Test between India and Australia in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. A video capturing the heated exchange has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident occurred before the fourth ball of the 25th over of the Australian innings. Siraj ran in to bowl but Labuschagne suddenly pulled away from the strike. Labuschagne signalled that he saw some movement behind the bowler. Siraj appeared frustrated as he reached the crease and angrily threw the ball.

The exchange escalated as both players exchanged angry gestures and intense looks. Siraj was visibly upset by Labuschagne’s sudden stop.

The incident was sparked by a spectator positioned behind Siraj. The spectator was holding multiple cups and walked across the field. His movement blocked Labuschagne’s line of sight, disrupting his focus and forcing the Australian batter to stop his shot. Labuschagne’s decision to stop the play was ruled a fair call, but Siraj’s frustration was evident.