2nd Test, Day 2: South Africa in control against Bangladesh

Port Elizabeth, April 9 Despite a six-wicket haul from Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam, South Africa posted a daunting first-innings total of 453 on the second day of their series-deciding second Test at St. George's Park on Saturday.

However, Taijul's efforts went into vain as South Africa were in full control after reducing the visitors to 139 for 5 in their first innings by stumps on the second day. Mulder removed three left-hand batters, trapping them lbw in a similar fashion, while Olivier took the first and the fifth wickets to fall.

Olivier had Mahmudul Hasan Joy caught at first slip for a duck in the first over. Mominul Haque continued his poor run in the Test series, when he was also trapped by Mulder and when Olivier removed Litton Das it completed four consecutive dismissals with startling similarities.

For South Africa bowling all-rounder Keshav Maharaj was the top-scorer and smashed his career-best 95-ball 84 to help South Africa to a 453-run total.

Maharaj, who starred in crucial stands of 80 and 38 with Wiaan Mulder and Simon Harmer was finally dismissed by Taijul in the second session.

Taijul bagged his 10th Test five-wicket haul with Maharaj's wicket and also reached the landmark of 150 wickets in Tests. Taijul, playing his 35 Test, is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Tests after Shakib Al Hasan, who has 215 wickets in 59 matches.

Taijul remained the standout performer for Bangladesh, finishing with figures of six for 135 in 50 overs that included 10 maidens.

Bowling all-rounder Maharaj saw his aggressive knock come to an end when he was castled by a Taijul delivery after the right-hander tried to go for a big heave on the leg side. Maharaj has played aggressively since coming on to bat as he raced to fifty off just fifty deliveries before Lunch.

Brief scores: South Africa 453 in 136.2 overs (Maharaj 84, Elgar 70, Bavuma 67, Petersen 64, Taijul 6-135, Khaled 3-100) lead Bangladesh 139 for 5 in 41 overs (Tamim 47, Mulder 3-15, Olivier 2-17) by 314 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor