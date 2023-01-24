3rd ODI: Gill, Rohit centuries propel India to 385-9 against New Zealand

Indore, Jan 24 Fantastic centuries by Shubman Gill (112 off 78) and Rohit Sharma (101 off 85) propelled India to a massive 385-9 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Gill and Rohit put on an excellent exhibition of batting by hitting sixes and boundaries all around the park, stitching a stand of 212 runs for the opening wicket. Apart from Gill and Rohit, Hardik Pandya also played a vital knock, scoring 54 off 38 along with Shardul Thakur (25 off 17) in the last 10 overs.

The likes of Virat Kohli (36), Ishan Kishan (17) and Suryakumar Yadav (14) got starts but couldn't convert them to big scores, otherwise, India could have scored even more.

Blair Tickner (3-76) and Jacob Duffy (3-100) were the Michael Bracewell (1/51) were the wicket-takers for Black Caps.

Brief scores: India 385/9 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 112, Rohit Sharma 101; Blair Tickner 3/76, Jacob Duffy 3/100) vs New Zealand

