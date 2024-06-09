India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Toss Update: Babar Azam Wins Toss Opts To Bowl In Overcast Conditions

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field in the high octane clash against India in New York. The toss was officially delayed due to rain. Both teams had a contrasting start to the tournament. India registered a easy win against Ireland where as Pakistan faced a embarrassing defeat against hosts USA.





Pakistan recorded their first-ever win over India in any World Cup match by thrashing them by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, India then bounced back by winning a thriller at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir