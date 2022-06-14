3rd T20I: South Africa win toss, opt to bowl against India

Visakhapatnam, June 14 South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy stadium, here on Tuesday.

After losing the toss, India captain Rishabh Pant said, "We would have bowled as well. But as an Indian team we are not looking at the toss too much. We are playing with same team. We spoke about getting better in execution and if we do that we will be fine. Looks like a better wicket, but feels a bit soft underneath."

Meanwhile, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said, "Same team, same thing, bowl again. Feels hard, looks like a good wicket to bat... Just want to focus on the areas we can improve."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

