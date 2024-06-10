SA vs BAN: South Africa Becomes First Team To Qualify for Super 8s of T20 World Cup 2024 With Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh

South Africa became the first team to advance to the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup after a thrilling last-over victory against Bangladesh on Monday, June 10. The Proteas successfully defended a modest total of 113, denying Bangladesh a historic win at the Nassau County Cricket Ground.

This match marked South Africa's lowest defended total in men's T20 World Cup history. The Proteas also maintained their unbeaten record against Bangladesh, extending their head-to-head tally to 9-0.

Bangladesh came close to a remarkable victory in their chase, with 23-year-old Towhid Hridoy leading the charge with a brave innings of 37 off 34 balls. His efforts included 2 boundaries and 2 sixes, effectively releasing pressure during critical moments.

Towhid Hridoy had previously played a key role in Bangladesh's win over Sri Lanka last week, scoring a rapid 40 off 20 balls. His dismissal in the 18th over by Kagiso Rabada shifted the pressure back to Bangladesh, who required 11 runs in the final over.

Despite the efforts of veteran Mahmadullah, who remained unbeaten alongside Jaker Ali, Bangladesh fell short in the last over, failing to hit the required runs off the final two balls. South Africa's bowlers held their nerve under pressure, securing a crucial win to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

The match was played on the same pitch where Pakistan had earlier failed to chase down 120 against India.