NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: David Miller Rescues South Africa with Match-Winning Knock Against Netherlands

David Miller rescued South Africa from a perilous 12 for four, guiding them to a crucial four-wicket victory over Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 104 runs, South Africa suffered early setbacks with openers Quinton de Kock and captain Aiden Markram dismissed for ducks. However, a resilient 61-run fifth-wicket partnership between Tristan Stubbs and David Miller revived their innings. Despite losing Stubbs and Miller in quick succession towards the end, Miller's composed innings ensured South Africa crossed the finish line with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, in the first innings, Ottniel Baartman's superb figures of four for 11 helped restrict Netherlands to 103 for nine in their allotted 20 overs. The pitch conditions favored seam bowlers, aiding Baartman and Marco Jansen (2/20) in dismantling the Dutch top order.

Netherlands were struggling at 49 for six before a crucial 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek lifted them past the 100-run mark. Despite a spirited effort from their bowlers, particularly in the early stages, Netherlands found David Miller's batting prowess too much to handle.

South Africa's victory marked their second win of the tournament, positioning them favorably in the group standings.