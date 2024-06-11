SA vs BAN DRS Controversy: How ICC's Rule Denied Bangladesh Victory Against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024?

Bangladesh narrowly missed a significant victory against South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a win that would have virtually secured their place in the Super 8s. Despite dominating the run-chase after limiting South Africa to a modest 113, Bangladesh fell short by four runs as the Proteas staged a remarkable comeback in the final four overs.

The outcome has stirred controversy, particularly over an incident in the 17th over. Mahmudullah was given out LBW by the on-field umpire, but Bangladesh's review showed the ball missing the stumps. Notably, the ball had crossed the boundary, which would have added four runs to Bangladesh’s total if the on-field decision had been not out.

According to ICC rules, once a DRS review is taken, the ball is considered dead from the moment the original decision is made. “If following a Player Review request, an original decision of ‘Out’ is changed to ‘Not Out’, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made. The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally,” states Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions.

This rule denied Bangladesh the four boundary runs, which proved crucial in their narrow defeat. The controversy is reminiscent of a similar discussion during an IPL match last month between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where a last-ball DRS call prompted debate, although the match result was unaffected as the on-field decision was upheld.

The ICC has yet to amend this controversial rule, which has reignited discussion within the cricket community. Both fans and cricket legends expressed their dissatisfaction with the dead ball rule after an LBW decision, sharing their opinions on social media.

“Mahmudullah was wrongly given out LBW, the ball went for four leg byes. The decision was reversed on DRS. Bangladesh didn't get the 4 runs as ball is dead once batter given out, even if wrongly. And SA ended up winning the game by 4 runs. Feel for Bangladesh fans. #SAvBAN #T20WC,” Jaffer on X (formerly Twitter)

"Controversial dead ball law on umpire’s LBW decision needs reviewing. Cost Bangladesh a low scoring thriller against the Proteas. @ICC #BDvSA @cricketworldcup," Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis wrote.

"SA beat Bangladesh by 4 runs.. Due to umpire's call Bangladesh were denied exactly 4 Leg Bye runs Imagine this happening in a World Cup Final @icc," X user wrote.

SA vs BAN Match Highlights:

Opting to bat, South Africa posted 113 for six. Spinner Keshav Maharaj then took two wickets in the final over as Bangladesh could manage only 109/7 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh initially reduced South Africa to 23 for four before Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29) took their team past the 100-run mark. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three wickets for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores: