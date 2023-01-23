6 IPL teams express formal interest to buy WIPL teams

6 IPL teams from the Indian Premier League have formally submitted expression of interest in the Women's IPL but at least three of them have stayed away. According to a Cricbuzz report, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have showed up with bid documents. But a couple of high profile franchises like Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have decided not to stake a claim for an WIPL team.

Lucknow Super Giants are also believed to have stayed away but there was no immediate confirmation on Punjab Kings.More than 20 non-IPL entities, including Uday Kotak, Chettinad Cement, JK Cement, AWL Appollo, Nilgiri and Haldiram among others had taken the Invitation To Tender (ITT) document.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to see some of the top business houses bid for the five Women’s IPL (WIPL) teams. The auction will take place on Wednesday. The cricket board, if reports are to be believed, is expected to get richer by Rs 4,000 crore. Every team is expected to fetch Rs 500-600 crore during the auction. WIPL will be played in March in Mumbai. Apart from Rs 100 crore franchisee fee per year, there will be a salary cap of Rs 12 crore per squad, along with Rs 6-8 crore salary of the support staff. If we assume the amount to be Rs 20, and add fee to state associations and other operational costs of around Rs 6-8 crore.