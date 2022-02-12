Abhishek Sharma sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 6.50 crore

Uncapped India batsman Abhishek Sharma was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 6.50 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A bidding war for Abhishek took place between a number of teams.

In December 2017, he was named in India's squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup which was held in New Zealand. In January 2018, he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 IPL auction for Rs 5.5 million. On 12 May 2018, he made his Twenty20 debut, playing for the Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 Indian Premier League and went on to score 46 runs off just 19 balls.Ahead of IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals traded him to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

