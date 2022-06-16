ACC Women’s T20 Championship returns after nine long years

The year 2022, will see the return of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship after a hiatus of over nine years. And, Malaysian Cricket Association will play host to the Championship that commences on June 17, with the finals scheduled to be held on June 25.en nations will be vying to win the qualifying round of this tournament that will take them to the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup. The matches will be played at Kinrara Oval and YSD UKM Oval. The participating countries are UAE, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Nepal, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Bahrain, Singapore and Bhutan. Teams will be divided into two groups and shall play a single round-robin lending the top two teams from each group to qualify for the semi-finals followed by the finals.

Mr. Jay Shah President of the Asian Cricket Council is elated to see the return of the ACC Women's T20. He said that "The last time the ACC Women's T20 Championship was in 2013. The revival is long overdue, and this, I believe, will set the tone for us to move faster towards the development of women's pathway programmes in Asia. The development of women's cricket programmes is an integral component that must be pushed forward."With this tournament, in addition to India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Thailand, two more countries will be awarded the opportunity to make it to the Asia Cup," he further added. This, he said, is a, first in the history of ACC Women's T20 Championship, where, the top two qualifying teams will make it to the Women's T20 Asia Cup.