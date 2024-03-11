BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Gives Major Update on Rishabh Pant's Inclusion in T20 World Cup Squad

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), provided updates on the fitness of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. According to Shah, Pant is expected to be declared fit soon, and his participation in the IPL 2024 season will play a crucial role in determining his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Rishabh Pant, who faced a road accident in December 2024, is set to make a comeback in the upcoming IPL season. The cricketer underwent multiple surgeries to address injuries sustained in the life-threatening car crash, including ligament reconstruction surgery for a right knee injury and fractures in the wrist and ankle. Pant has been actively engaged in rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, sharing regular updates on social media about his recovery.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah expressed optimism about Pant's readiness, stating, "He (Pant) is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us," as quoted by PTI. Shah highlighted that Pant's performance in the IPL would be a determining factor for his potential inclusion in the T20 World Cup.

Regarding Pant's role as a wicketkeeper-batsman, Shah remarked, "If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let’s see how he does in the IPL." The T20 World Cup is scheduled to commence on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA. Pant faces competition from players like Jitesh Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who have made their mark in the T20 format during his absence.

Read Also | Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting reveals his strategy for Rishabh Pant's Comeback in Upcoming IPL Season

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal had earlier announced that Rishabh Pant would take over as captain from David Warner in IPL 2024 but would not keep wickets in the initial phase. Emphasizing a cautious approach, Head Coach Ricky Ponting mentioned that Pant had participated in pre-season training matches, showcasing his all-round skills.

“He's actually played some practice matches over the last couple of weeks, which has been really encouraging for us. I know he's worked incredibly hard on his body and his fitness to get back to the level that he's at now. He's kept in one of those games, he's fielded in these games and the batting hasn't seemingly been an issue for him so far,” Ponting stated.

Read Also | Ambati Rayudu Wants Rohit Sharma to Lead CSK After MS Dhoni Retires; Here’s What He Said