BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' Following India's 4-1 Series Victory Against England

India won the five-match Test series against England 4-1. The decisive result came on the third day of the fifth Test in Dharamshala. England was dismissed for 218 in their first innings, while India posted 477, securing a commanding lead of 259 runs. England's second innings crumbled for 195 runs, leading to India's victory by an innings and 64 runs. Following this momentous win, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made a significant announcement.

"I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs," said Jay Shah.

In a given year with 9 Test matches, players who participate in less than 50% of the matches won't receive any incentives. However, those who play more than 50%, specifically 5 to 6 Test matches, will be eligible for an incentive of 30 lakhs for each match they play. For players who are part of the squad but not included in the playing eleven, they will receive 15 lakhs for each match.

If a player's participation percentage exceeds 75%, and they are consistently in the playing eleven, they will be entitled to a higher incentive of 45 lakhs per match. This structure aims to reward players based on their level of involvement and contribution to the Test matches throughout the year.