ACC Women's T20 Championship returns after nine years

This year will see the return of the ACC Women's T20 Championship after a hiatus of over nine years. And, Malaysian Cricket Association will play host to the Championship that commences on June 17, with the finals scheduled to be held on June 25. Ten nations will be vying to win this tournament that will take two of them to the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup. The matches will be played at Kinrara Oval and YSD UKM Oval.

"I'm pleased to announce the commencement of the ACC Women's T20 Championship in Malaysia. Good luck to all ten participating teams! We're playing against each other, but playing as one. May the best team win. @ACCMedia1, " tweeted Jay Shah, President of the Asian Cricket Council.The participating countries are UAE, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Nepal, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Bahrain, Singapore and Bhutan. Teams will be divided into two groups and shall play a single round-robin leading to top two teams from each group to qualify for the semi-finals followed by the finals.

Jay Shah also spoke about the development of women's cricket programmes.

"The last time the ACC Women's T20 Championship was in 2013. The revival is long overdue, and this, I believe, will set the tone for us to move faster towards the development of women's pathway programmes in Asia. The development of women's cricket programmes is an integral component that must be pushed forward," he said in a statement.

"With this tournament, in addition to India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Thailand, two more countries will be awarded the opportunity to make it to the Asia Cup," he added.

This is the first occasion in the history of ACC Women's T20 Championship in which the top two qualifying teams will make it to the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

( With inputs from ANI )

