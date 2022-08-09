Achievements@75 - India as Sports  Powerhouse

It all started at the 1st Asian Games in 1951. After independence, it was the first multi-sport event celebrated in India. It was held in the national capital, New Delhi from 4 to 11 March. There were 57 events from eight sports and disciplines. A total of 489 athletes representing 11 Asian National Olympic Committees (NOCs) participated. The venue for all events was National Stadium. Japanese athletes won the most golds (24) and overall medals (60). India was in the second spot. We won 15 golds and 51 overall medals. In Helsinki, Finland, India competed at the 1952 Summer Olympics. This was the second time India had competed as an independent republic.

The country sent 64 competitors (60 men and 4 women) and took part in 42 events in 11 sports. We won two medals-one gold in Field hockey (Men’s Team Competition) and one bronze by Khashaba Jadhav in Wrestling (Men’s Freestyle Bantamweight).The 1975 Hockey World Cup was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was the third edition of the Hockey World Cup men’s field hockey tournament. India defeated Pakistan with a goal difference of 2–1 in the final. Surjit Singh and Ashok Kumar scored the first goal and second goal, respectively.India created history when it won the 1983 Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. It was held from 9 to 25 June 1983. In the event, eight countries participated and England, India, Pakistan, and West Indies qualified for the semi-finals.In Beijing Olympics, Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian individual Olympic gold medal winner. In the men’s 10m air rifle shooting event, a near-perfect 10.8 on his last shot helped the businessman in becoming an Olympic champion.

