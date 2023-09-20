Adidas unveils Team India's new jersey for 2023 ODI World Cup

Adidas, the official kit sponsors of Team India, has unveiled the highly anticipated India cricket World Cup jersey. The much-awaited jersey was released via a song sung by celebrated Indian singer Raftaar, titled '3 Ka Dream'. It is a testament to the undying support for the Men in Blue, the '3 Ka Dream' signifies millions of fans dream of seeing their team win a third ODI World Cup after 1983 and 2011.They have replaced the three white stripes on the shoulders with the vibrant tricolour.

1983 ignited the spark.

2011 brought in glory.

2023 marks the beginning of #3KaDream. pic.twitter.com/1eA0mRiosV — adidas (@adidas) September 20, 2023

The BCCI logo on the left side of the chest now bears two stars, which signifies India's ODI World Cup victories. Team India will begin their ICC 2023 World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.The hosts will then take on Afghanistan in their second match in Delhi on October 11. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, one day prior to the initial schedule.The Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, followed by a clash against last edition's runner-up New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamshala.

