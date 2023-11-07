AFG win toss against AUS and opt to bat in Wankhede

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in match no. 39 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The contest is expected to be a nail-biting thriller as both teams need to win this one to keep their qualification hopes alive for the semifinals. Afghanistan have produced a stellar campaign so far as they are coming into this contest with wins against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands standing sixth in the points table.

Australia’s injury worries went from bad to worse as prolific batter Steve Smith looked under the weather in Mumbai during a training session ahead of their World Cup match against Afghanistan on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Photographs and clips carried by Australian websites showed Smith collapsing to his knees before getting down on all fours at a training session. He was then spotted sitting on a plastic chair, in very obvious discomfort.“I’ve had vertigo stuff over the last day or so. It’s been a bit annoying. Occasionally, I have had a few episodes, so I can tell you it is not the funnest space to be in, but yeah, I will go out and have a hit and hopefully be okay and we will see how we go,” he said at a press conference.