Afghanistan announces 15-man squad for three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 15 : Afghanistan men's cricket team preparations are shifting gears for the upcoming World Cup as they prepare to face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series next month.

Experienced left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi will once again lead Afghanistan. Selectors have named a strong 15-player squad and four reserves on Monday for the three-match series that commences in Hambantota on June 2.

Young all-rounder Abdul Rahman has got a recall on the back of some consecutive scintillating performances in Afghanistan's domestic One Day Cup competition. At the same time, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar and Gulbadin Naib have been named among the reserves.

Afghanistan have already qualified for this year's World Cup courtesy of their seventh-placed finish in the recently-completed ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. They will be confident of a strong showing against Sri Lanka as well as in the 50-over World Cup which is scheduled for the end of the year.

Hashmatullah's side currently has three bowlers ranked inside the top 10 on the ODI Bowler Rankings, with Rashid Khan (sixth), Mujib ur Rahman (eighth) and Mohammad Nabi (10th). Their bowling line-up has an imposing attacking presence alongside emerging quick Fazalhaq Farooqi and young spinner Noor Ahmad.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chair Mirwais Ashraf believes his squad is shaping well ahead of this year's World Cup and expects a strong performance during the Sri Lanka tour.

"It's good to have a couple of young faces for the series; the build-up for the ICC Cricket World Cup has already begun, and we are looking for every possible opportunity to build a good combination of the team and prepare them well for the event," Ashraf said as quoted by ICC.

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar.

